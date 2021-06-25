Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 18,271 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,271 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.05% of TreeHouse Foods worth $30,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $368,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $2,281,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 86.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 360,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.98. 1,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,356. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.