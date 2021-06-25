Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,074 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $43,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

