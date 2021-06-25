Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $28.86 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 110.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,342 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $28,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $15.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.19. The company had a trading volume of 173,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.77.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

