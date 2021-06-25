Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $26.89 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,387 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CDW worth $26,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in CDW by 15.3% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.60.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

