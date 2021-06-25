Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $21.23 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Nasdaq worth $21,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $178.08. 2,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,088. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $180.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.34.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

