Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,261,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,628 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $38,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

Shares of T traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.82. 136,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,431,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

