BP p.l.c. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BP in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get BP alerts:

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

BP stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $413,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.37%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.