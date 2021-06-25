BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.71 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.170-0.180 EPS.

NYSE:BOX remained flat at $$25.24 during trading hours on Friday. 68,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,077. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.34 and a beta of 1.28. BOX has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

