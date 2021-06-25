BOScoin (BOS) Price Up 0.2% This Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $12,591.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOScoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

