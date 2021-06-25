Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNE. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.19.

TSE:BNE opened at C$5.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$184.77 million and a PE ratio of -7.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.42. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.02 and a 12 month high of C$5.56.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,271,937 shares in the company, valued at C$19,010,119.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,300 shares of company stock worth $93,194.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

