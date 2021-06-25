Bondly (BONDLY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $769,174.00

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Bondly has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and $769,174.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00054381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.17 or 0.00588571 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00038030 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

