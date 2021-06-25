Boenning Scattergood Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

Boenning Scattergood reissued their neutral rating on shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

BMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $95.51 on Monday. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.99.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Badger Meter by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 711.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after buying an additional 104,671 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.