BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,525 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CorMedix by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 80,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 56,897 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CRMD. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CorMedix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other CorMedix news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 15,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,034 shares in the company, valued at $995,155.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $7.85 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.09.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 9,363.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

