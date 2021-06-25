BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,904 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $9,630,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after buying an additional 196,126 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $802.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVLO shares. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

