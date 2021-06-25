BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $41,000 Stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $6.73 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $91.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.74.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. Analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

