BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $143,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William K. Hood purchased 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,011.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

