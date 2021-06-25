BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 37.8% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HBB. TheStreet raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE HBB opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,158.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

