BMO Capital Markets Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$19.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

PSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.50 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight Capital raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.88.

PSK stock opened at C$15.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.61. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

