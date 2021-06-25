Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 433.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 20,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.00. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 2.96.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOOT. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $222,585.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,104 shares in the company, valued at $294,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

