Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,155 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.16% of Compass Diversified worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 43,945 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 730,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 186,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.39.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CODI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

