Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE:K opened at $63.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

