Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 6,657 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

STWD opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.