Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $319,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $20.50 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $23.05.

