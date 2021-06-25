BlackRock Inc. Has $46.70 Million Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,403,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $46,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $617.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

