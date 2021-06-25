BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,119 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.33% of Mitek Systems worth $45,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 32,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $4,854,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 209,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 59,271 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.25 million, a P/E ratio of 88.19 and a beta of 0.28. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.