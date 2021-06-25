BlackRock Inc. Buys 47,388 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,388 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of American National Group worth $43,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in American National Group during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American National Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANAT opened at $149.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.67. American National Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $157.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

