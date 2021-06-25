BlackRock Inc. Acquires 57,258 Shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,258 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.82% of Watford worth $47,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Watford by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Watford by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 86,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 57,516 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Watford by 5.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watford by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Watford by 43.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTRE stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $695.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.25. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.87.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTRE. TheStreet downgraded Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

