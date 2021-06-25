BlackRock Inc. Acquires 234,873 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,873 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of NeoPhotonics worth $44,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $551.80 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $267,338.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $223,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,424 shares of company stock worth $2,108,551. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

