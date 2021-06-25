BlackRock Inc. Acquires 160,576 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Veritone worth $43,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 6.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 20.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritone by 7.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritone by 13.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritone alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Veritone stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.22. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.