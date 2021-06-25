BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

NYSE:BB traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,345,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.25. BlackBerry has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $28.77.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

