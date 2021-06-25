Bitcoin Private Reaches One Day Volume of $91.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $91.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00004610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.90 or 0.00325529 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00121987 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00180859 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

