Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $11.66 or 0.00035277 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $87,896.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000924 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052467 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001456 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 162,265 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

