Bitcloud Price Tops $0.0144 on Major Exchanges (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $532,481.17 and $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,419.42 or 1.00000846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00029848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007719 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.84 or 0.00310400 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.24 or 0.00735755 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00375094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00056783 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,868,106 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

