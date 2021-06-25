Bitcashpay (BCP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $85,705.00

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Bitcashpay has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $85,705.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcashpay coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcashpay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00054023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.57 or 0.00578194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00038891 BTC.

Bitcashpay Coin Profile

Bitcashpay (CRYPTO:BCP) is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

