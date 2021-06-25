Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$3.50 to C$5.75. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Birchcliff Energy traded as high as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.31, with a volume of 94266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.79.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 223.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

