Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.39. Biocept shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 541,839 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 15.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOC. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Biocept in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Biocept by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

