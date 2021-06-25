Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading 4.8% Higher

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $128.69 and last traded at $127.43. 61,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,679,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

