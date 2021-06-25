Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading 4.8% Higher

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $128.69 and last traded at $127.43. 61,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,679,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.59.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
