Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to report sales of $650,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.00 million. Beyond Air posted sales of $230,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year sales of $3.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $7.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.19 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 133.04% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

XAIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XAIR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,764. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.56. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $7.87.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

