Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 117,085 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,232,747 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 117,085 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $121,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $60,822,000 after acquiring an additional 139,595 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER remained flat at $$50.82 during trading on Friday. 198,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,915,281. The company has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

