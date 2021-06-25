Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,861 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $145,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 150.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.85.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $242.20. 3,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,444. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 79.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $182.74 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.59.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.