Bessemer Group Inc. Has $93.74 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 53,992.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $93,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $1,957,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,323,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,698,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.78. 22,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,048. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

