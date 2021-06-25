Bessemer Group Inc. Has $82.66 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,930 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Waste Management worth $82,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,838 shares of company stock valued at $19,867,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.96. 6,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,319. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.25. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

