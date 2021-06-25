Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 35,758 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,758 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Amgen worth $104,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.18. The stock had a trading volume of 40,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.33. The firm has a market cap of $139.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

