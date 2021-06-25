Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 582,326 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 113.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,326 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Aspen Technology worth $157,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $3,363,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

AZPN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.19. 5,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,331. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.98. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.55 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.