Berenberg Bank Raises Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 7,800

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,105.56 ($79.77).
CRDA stock opened at GBX 7,260 ($94.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.68. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 5,196 ($67.89) and a one year high of GBX 7,804 ($101.96). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,869.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
