Berenberg Bank Raises Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 7,800

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,105.56 ($79.77).

CRDA stock opened at GBX 7,260 ($94.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.68. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 5,196 ($67.89) and a one year high of GBX 7,804 ($101.96). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,869.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,614 ($86.41), for a total transaction of £47,951.50 ($62,648.94). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,382 ($83.38), for a total transaction of £26,166.20 ($34,186.31). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 303 shares of company stock worth $2,003,915.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

