Bella Protocol Hits Market Cap of $35.32 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00003211 BTC on major exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $35.32 million and $15.80 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 33.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.66 or 0.00600309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00039134 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

BEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

