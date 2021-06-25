Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF remained flat at $$118.00 during trading on Friday. 261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.96. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $99.71 and a 12 month high of $124.80.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.