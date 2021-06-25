Beacon Reaches One Day Volume of $920.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, Beacon has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $920.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00004995 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00025570 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002450 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002048 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

