Barclays Reiterates €161.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €139.00 ($163.53).

ETR WCH opened at €134.20 ($157.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a 12 month high of €143.30 ($168.59). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €131.64.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

