Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

