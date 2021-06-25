Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

